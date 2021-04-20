Update: Road/lane closure in Caldwell parish

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development released an announcement earlier today that LA 126 in Caldwell Parish has extended the closure until Thursday, April 28, 2021.

The closure is needed to complete replacing the bridge.

Detour: LA 849 south to LA 506 south to LA 124 to LA 126.

Safety Reminders:

Construction activity is dependent on the weather and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

DOTD appreciates the motoring public’s patience and reminds drivers to please exercise caution when traveling through work zone areas and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Contact Information:

Call 511 or visit http://www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511).

Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at http://www.dotd.la.gov by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.