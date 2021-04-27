Road/Lane Closure in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development released an announcement earlier today that beginning Tuesday, April 27, 2021, the westbound outside lane of I-20 from Texas Avenue to the Ouachita River Bridge will be closed; and will remain close until work is complete.

The closure is needed to perform necessary maintenance.

Safety Reminders:

Construction activity is dependent on the weather and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

DOTD appreciates the motoring public’s patience and reminds drivers to please exercise caution when traveling through work zone areas and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Contact Information:

Call 511 or visit http://www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511).

Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at http://www.dotd.la.gov by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.