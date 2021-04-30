Road/lane closure in Lincoln Parish

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development released an announcement earlier today stating US Hwy 167 Southbound at the Lincoln Parish railroad grade crossing will be closed to all vehicular traffic on Saturday, May 8, from 6 A.M. to 7 P.M..

The closure is needed KCS Railroad to perform crossing repairs and routine maintenance.

Detour:

The following detour route:

LA 150, LA 544, LA 3012, US 80

Safety Reminders:

Construction activity is dependent on the weather and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

DOTD appreciates the motoring public’s patience and reminds drivers to please exercise caution when traveling through work zone areas and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Contact Information:

Call 511 or visit http://www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511).

Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at http://www.dotd.la.gov by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.