Road/lane Closure in Catahoula parish

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development released an announcement earlier today that beginning Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 9:00 p.m. until Friday, April 23, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. LA 3264 (Trinity Road) in Catahoula Parish approximately 1,500 feet East of LA 124 will be closed.

The closure is needed to complete a culvert replacement. There are no detour options available at this time.

Safety Reminders:

Construction activity is dependent on the weather and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

DOTD appreciates the motoring public’s patience and reminds drivers to please exercise caution when traveling through work zone areas and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

