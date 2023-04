RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of Ruston, S. Maple Street, between Beech Avenue and Walnut Avenue, will be closed to thru traffic. The closure began at 1:30 PM and will remain closed until further notice.

Photo courtesy of City of Ruston

The closure is necessary to allow the City’s contractor to make a point repair to the sewer main. We apologize for the inconvenience at this time and thank you for your patience.