MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department, there is a temporary road closure. Atmos Energy is currently working on a gas repair on South 8th Street.

From the intersection of South 8th Street at Orange Street to Girod Street, roads will be closed to through traffic. Detours may be taken on Girod Street.

The closure will be in place until work is completed. Contact Mickey Rogers at (318) 699-1816 for further information.