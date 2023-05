RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting May 2, 2023, N. Monroe Street between W. Georgia Avenue and W. Alabama Avenue will be closed at 7 AM, and will remain closed until further notice. This closure is necessary for the continuation of the Monroe Street Corridor Project.

Photo courtesy of City of Ruston

The City of Ruston apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your patience.