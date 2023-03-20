RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston announced a traffic closure starting at 7 AM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The closure will take place on N. Monroe St. between the intersections of W. Georgia Ave. and W. Florida Ave.

Photo courtesy of City of Ruston

This closure is necessary for the completion of the N. Monroe Street component of the BUILD Grant funded Monroe Street Corridor Project. The closure will be in effect until further notice.

The City of Ruston apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the residents’ patience. If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (318) 242-7703.