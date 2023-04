CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting Thursday, April 20, 2023, LA 845 in Caldwell Parish, near Clarks, between 6th Street and 7th Street will be closed starting at 9:00 AM and will last until around 2 PM. The closure is necessary to allow crews to finish a pipe replacement.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.