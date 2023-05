MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — LA 835 in Morehouse Parish is scheduled to be closed to all through traffic from Tuesday, May 16, 2023, until Monday, July, 17, 2023. LA 835 will be closed from the intersection of LA 835 and Wesley Bunch Road to the intersection of LA 835 and Holly Ridge Road.

The closure is necessary for the removal and replacement of an existing 0.587 mile section of the LA 835 roadway. The closure is expected to take 60 calendar days, weather permitting.