RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Beginning on Saturday, October 21, 2023, LA 609 will be closed to thru traffic approximately 1.0 mile south of its intersection with I-20 in Richland Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Officials confirmed that the road closure is necessary to allow for the replacement of drainage culverts.

The road closure is expected to last approximately two days and should be reopened on Sunday, October 22, 2023.