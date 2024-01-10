EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development informs motorists that LA 585 at the drainage canal bridge will experience a road closure starting Monday, Jan 22, 2024.

According to officials, this will be an ongoing project to replace the drainage canal bridge along LA 585 in East Carroll Parishes.

During the closure, a marked detour route will be established and available for all vehicles to take US 65, LA 2, and LA 17.

For more information, visit the website www.dotd.la.gov or call (318) 574-4661