FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, LA 555 in Franklin Parish approximately 0.5 miles from the intersection of LA 555 and LA 128 will be closed Wednesday, September 6, 2023, beginning at 8:00 AM until Friday, September 8, 2023, at 4:00 PM in order for crews to complete a culvert replacement.

For more information, call 318-412-3100.