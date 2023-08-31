FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, LA 555 in Franklin Parish approximately 0.5 miles from the intersection of LA 555 and LA 128 will be closed Wednesday, September 6, 2023, beginning at 8:00 AM until Friday, September 8, 2023, at 4:00 PM in order for crews to complete a culvert replacement.
For more information, call 318-412-3100.
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development