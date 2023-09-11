JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have announced that LA 548 will be closed to through traffic approximately 3200 feet east of its intersection with LA 34 in Jackson Parish. The closure will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

According to reports, the closure is anticipated to last 2 days and should be reopened on Sunday, September 17, 2023. The work will be weather permitting and the detour routes will be LA 548, LA 3033, and LA 34.