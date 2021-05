LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — LA 507 at RR grade crossing in Lincoln Parish is about to be temporarily closed to perform repairs and routing maintenance.

According to a release issued by the Louisiana DOTD, the closure will occur Tuesday, May 25, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

It will be closed to all vehicle traffic with detour routes set on LA 563, US 80, and I-20.