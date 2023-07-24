CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, LA 506 in Caldwell Parish will remain closed until Friday, March 22, 2024. LA 506 initially closed on January 17, 2019, due to the removal and construction of approximately 6 bridges.

Officials encourage motorists to detour using US 165 to LA 127 to Hooterville Road.