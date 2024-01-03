LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — LA 503 in LaSalle Parish (Bayou Funny Louis bridge, R#049720, S#583001300201271) approximately 1.27 miles east of the intersection of LA 503 and LA 127 will be closed beginning Thursday, Jan 11, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, Feb 9, 2024, in order for crews to complete a bridge replacement.

During the closure, there will be a detour, for vehicles to travel on LA 503, south on LA 127, east on US 84, north on LA 459, west on LA 3071, LA 503. For more information, call (318) 412-3112.