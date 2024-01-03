UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development informs drivers that LA 151 at the creek bridge west of LA 33 in Union Parish will experience a road closure on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024. According to officials, this closure relates to an ongoing project taking place replacing four bridges along LA 151 in Lincoln and Union Parishes.

During the closure there will be a detour, in which vehicles will use LA 33, LA 822, and US 63. For more information, call (318) 549-8402.