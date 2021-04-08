Road Closure: LA 144 in Jackson Parish

JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development released an announcement earlier today that beginning Monday, April 19, 2021, LA 144 will be closed to thru traffic approximately 2.9 miles north of its junction with LA 34.

This road closure is necessary to allow for the replacement of the existing bridge with concrete pipes. The current estimation for the reopening of LA 144 at this location is May 10, 2021.

Detour routes will be on LA 151, LA 546, and LA 34.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near an active work zone.



Contact Information:

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-800-ROAD-511 (1-800-762-3511).

Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.