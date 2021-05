JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — LA 144 in Jackson Parish is about to be temporarily closed to thru traffic about 1.6 miles north of its junction with LA 34 to replace an existing pipe.

According to a release issued by the Louisiana DOTD, the closure will occur Friday, May 14, and the estimated date to reopen is Monday, June 7.

Detour routes will be provided on LA 151, LA 546, and LA 34.