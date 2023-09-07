VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) along with the Louisiana Department of Transportation (LADOT) will be closing both eastbound lanes of I-20 to replace signs on the bridge. According to officials, there will be a complete eastbound closure over the bridge.

MDOT will be reducing westbound traffic to one lane. The closure is set to begin at 11:30 PM on September 12, 2023, and is scheduled to run until 4 AM.

The closure will be intermittent, which means after the first hour eastbound lanes will reopen to release traffic. Traffic will flow for approximately 30-45 minutes unless cleared out earlier then the closure will resume for another hour before being released again.

The Vicksburg Police Department will handle the westbound lane closure. Louisiana State Police, Delta Marshal, and Madison Parish Sheriff’s Department will handle the eastbound closure.