Road Closure: I-20 Vicksburg Bridge in Madison Parish

MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There is an upcoming lane closure on the I-20 Vicksburg Bridge in Madison Parish.

According to a release issued by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, starting on Monday, May 3, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the I-20 eastbound outside lane will be closed on the Vicksburg bridge.

The lane is scheduled to reopen on Friday, May 7, at approximately 4:00 p.m.

This closure is required to perform routine bridge inspection and will be done weather permitting.

