RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On August 17, 2023, officials of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advised motorists that a bridge on LA 3048 over Bee Bayou, approximately 2.0 miles north of LA 584, just south of Rayville, La., in Richland Parish will be closed. The closure will be effective immediately.

According to officials, the closure is due to deterioration of bridge components. DOTD crews are working to begin repairs, which are anticipated to be completed by Sunday, August 20, 2023.