RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that starting Monday, October 30, 2023, LA 135 in Richland Parish will be closed from the junction of LA 135 and LA 584 north to the junction of LA 135 and US 425. The closure is necessary for construction activities such as the replacement of cross drains.

The closure is expected to last for 7 days. Northbound traffic would detour using LA 584 east to US 425 north. Southbound traffic would detour using US 425 south to LA 584 west.