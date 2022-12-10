WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, the Endom Bridge will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. This closure includes the intersection of Coleman Avenue and South Riverfront Street.

The closure is due to the Endom Bridge realignment project. For the intersection of Coleman Avenue and South Riverfront Street to be realigned, this closure will be necessary.

Note that this is only the intersection and bridge. Traffic phasing will change as the project progresses.