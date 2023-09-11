RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to the City of Ruston, W. Georgia Ave. will be closed to through traffic, weather permitting. The street is between N. Vienna Street and N. Trenton Street.

The closure will begin on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 11 PM until 5 AM on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The closure is necessary for utility repairs.

Photo courtesy of City of Ruston

The City of Ruston appreciates your patience and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause for residents and motorists. If you have any questions, you can contact the Public Works Department at (318) 242-7703.