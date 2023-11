RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston announced that starting on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 7 AM, Bernard Street at Eastland Avenue will be closed to traffic until further notice. This closure is necessary to replace the cross drain at Eastland Avenue.

Photo courtesy of City of Ruston

The City of Ruston apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your patience. If you have any questions, you can contact the Public Works Department at (318) 242-7703.