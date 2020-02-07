RAYVILLE, La. — The River Road Water Works in Rayville, Louisiana has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.
The advisory affects customers in the following areas:
- Ruff Road
- North of Ruff Road
All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Governor John Bel Edwards’ presents multi-billion dollar budget to lawmakers
- River Road Water Works issues boil advisory for portion of customers
- UPDATE: Walnut Bayou Water System rescinds system-wide boil advisory
- XFL season kickoff: From 2001 flop to fresh in 2020
- Flu Facts: What you need to know