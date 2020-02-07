River Road Water Works issues boil advisory for portion of customers

RAYVILLE, La. — The River Road Water Works in Rayville, Louisiana has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

The advisory affects customers in the following areas:

Ruff Road

North of Ruff Road

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

