RAYVILLE, La. — A partial boil advisory has been issued for the River Road Water System.
The Water Systems says approximately 15 homes on River Road between Trio Road and HWY 583 then from HWY 583 South to Temple Road are affected.
This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- WATCH: Joe Burrow press conference highlights before first NFL game
- Amtrak to furlough 2,000 employees in October, members of Congress urge to stop it
- Lawmakers urge top health officials to prevent politics from swaying vaccine approval
- River Road Water System issues partial boil advisory
- Hurricane hit oil storage site, but no shortages expected