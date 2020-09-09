River Road Water System issues partial boil advisory

RAYVILLE, La. — A partial boil advisory has been issued for the River Road Water System.

The Water Systems says approximately 15 homes on River Road between Trio Road and HWY 583 then from HWY 583 South to Temple Road are affected.

This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

