Richwood man and his mother arrested on multiple charges after physical altercation with police

Richwood, La. (06/26/20)— On 06/25/20, two Richwood police officers were dispatched to a residence in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm.

Upon arrival, they made contact with Kevin Robinson who advised them that Jeffery Jackson had come to his residence, upset over a motor Jackson had purchased from him that was not working.

Jeffery Jackson

Robinson said he advised him that the motor was not working because Jackson had left it outside in the elements for over a year.

The officers also made contact with another witness that stated Jackson had gone to his vehicle and retrieve a black handgun and approach Robinson in a threatening manner.

The officers were able to contact Jackson at his residence, where he was advised of his Miranda Rights, which Jackson said he understood but chose to waive.

When asked what happened, Jackson initially stated that he was never there and had no idea what the officers were referring to. When asked again, Jackson again stated that he was not there.

When Jackson was advised that he was under arrest, he then began to tell the officers that he had purchased a bad motor from Robinson and only wanted his money back.

When told again that he was under arrest and asked to place his hands behind his back, Jackson stated that he was not going anywhere. Jackson then began actively resisting by grabbing the stair rail of the residence and refusing to let go.

The officers were able to pry his grip from the guard rail multiple times, which Jackson would jerk his arms away, striking one officer four times and the other one twice.

While attempting to arrest Jackson, his mother Letha Jackson came out of the residence, pulling the officers’ attention away by threatening to take one of their guns and shoot them with it.

Letha Jackson

At this point, the officers called Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance. After OPSO arrived, the officers were able to gain control of their initial suspect, successfully restrain him in handcuffs, and place him inside a police unit.

Afterwards, the original officers returned to place his mother under arrest for threats made against them. When advised she was under arrest, Letha Jackson turned and began to run away.

She was quickly caught, but jerked away and began running in the opposite direction. Once captured again, she began to violently thrash about, causing the officer to take her down to the ground in order to gain control.

While on the ground, she was able to hit the officer in the chest and face four times before he was able to gain control, handcuff her, and place her in his police unit.

Both mother and son were transported to OCC. While en route, Letha began threatening the officer again, stating that if she saw him in public without his uniform, she would “take him out.”

Jeffery Jackson was booked on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, six counts of Resisting an Officer with Force, and six counts of Battery of a Police Officer.

Letha Jackson was booked on charges of Interfering with a Law Enforcement Investigation, Resisting an Officer, Resisting an Officer with Force, and four counts of Battery of a Police Officer.

