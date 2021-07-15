Richwood constructs new park for their community

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town of Richwood is constructing a new park. This park is for all ages.

It’s a way to get people to come out and fellowship, host events or simply get the kids out the house for some sun. We spoke with Mayor Brown who’s excited about the progress.

Gerald Brown, Mayor of Richwood, says the park is something that the city wants to focus on for young people and not so young people We all need some form of recreation and that comes in different forms. The mayor also says the city wants to emphasize health and wellness.

“Of course, I know you remember being a young kid. You want to be able to play, you want to be able to run and jump and yell and be with your friends” says Mayor Gerald Brown.

Brooklyn Whilhite says, “So fun. Like it’s nothing that you can’t. If you go somewhere else that’s a park to but that’s the better park.”

The park has a mobile library where kids can take books home to read and bring back, newly installed lights for the football field, soccer and baseball field. Mayor Brown is working on the construction part for the track now. The park even has a spot for golf.

“Projects like that do help with bringing the community together. I think the more we look to work together the more that we look to take on things together like that. I think it helps to bond us together. That’s helps us to be more of one community and town” says Brown.

Now the park has been named after Mary Francis Goins, who was the very first principal of Richwood High School when it was built.

Mayor Brown tells us he has more planned for the town of Richwood. This is just the beginning and we will keep you updated.