Richland Parish wreck kills three

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that killed three people on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

According to police, they were called out to Interstate 20 just west of Rayville, Louisiana. just after 2:00 p.m.

Police say this crash claimed the life of all three people traveling in a Penske moving truck.

The initial investigation shows a 2019 International Penske moving truck was being driven westbound on I-20 behind an 18-wheeler, according to police.

Police say the 2008 Volvo 18-wheeler experienced a tire failure on the rear drive axle, slowed down to move on to the shoulder, and for reasons still being investigated, the Penske truck hit the back end of the Volvo’s trailer.

Police say everyone in the Penske truck were all wearing their seatbelts. According to police, two of the three were pronounced dead at the scene and the third passenger was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation. Police say they are not releasing the names of the individuals who died, because their families have not been notified yet.