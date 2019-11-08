Richland Parish student arrested, charged with bringing gun to school

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — An 18-year-old Richland Parish student has been arrested after he brought a gun to school.

According to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, a School Resource Officer assigned to Delhi Charter School received a tip that 18-year-old Jeffery Williams Jr. would be coming to school on Tuesday, November 5, armed.

The officer and a school official met with Williams that morning and during a search, a loaded firearm was found in Williams’ backpack.

Williams told officials that he had the gun for protection.

Officials state that students and faculty were not in danger at any point.

Williams has been charged with Illegal Carrying of a Firearm by a Student on School Property, a felony charge that carries a penalty of up to 5 years in prison.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.