Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office will host concealed carry class

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) will host a concealed carry class.

According to their Facebook page, the RPSO will host their “Concealed Carry” class Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the RPSO Rifle Range at the Richland Parish Detention Center in Rayville, Louisiana.

According to RPSO, the class will start at 8:30 a.m. and it will last until around 3:00 p.m.

If you would like to register RPSO asks that you call 318-728-2071 and leave your name and a good contact number.

RPSO says for the class you will need 36 rounds of ammunition, eye and ear protection, and $30.00 for paperwork fees that will be processed on the day of the class. RPSO says the class is free, and when you send your application to the State of Louisiana, the state will charge a $125.00 fee for the Concealed Carry Permit.

If you want to read the release from their Facebook page, click here.