RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to officials, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Concealed Carry beginning at 8:30 AM until 3:00 PM. The class will take place at the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office Rifle Range and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Detention Center, located at 465 Highway 15 Rayville, La.

There will be a #30 paperwork fee and participants will need 36 rounds of ammunition, eye and ear protection

For more information or to register, contact the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-728-2071.