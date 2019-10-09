Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office releases mobile app for iOS and Android

UPDATE (6:00PM) RICHLAND PARISH, La. (10/9/19) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has released their own mobile application for both iOS and Android.

According to RPSO, you can use the app to submit a tip, receive alerts, and even check the current active inmate list among other things.

When the app first opens, it has a homepage with tabs to offer users a chance to look at inmates in the system or call different departments at the office.

Users can search the inmate list and call every department from the Sheriff’s office to Civil Division.

“It has the most wanted. If we have someone that we’re looking for, we can put them in there, anyone can see it and if they can let us know what’s going on.They can send us tips, anonymously. It works in way where they are unidentified and they can give us a tip if they have anything on anybody,” said Gilley.

There is a location tab to see every address of any Richland Parish Departments and offices.

The Sheriff’s office says the goal is to make the community safer just by pulling out your phone.

The app has only been in the app store for a few weeks, but Sheriff Gilley says he thinks it will be very successful in the future.

You can find the app by searching for ‘Richland Sheriff’ in your app store or by clicking here.

