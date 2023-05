RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This week, due to the increase of availability to opioids, including fentanyl, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with Northeast Delta Human Services Authority to provide Naloxone training to all staff members. After completing the training, all personnel were issued NARCAN, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Photo courtesy of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office

