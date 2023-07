RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and other Richland Parish Police Departments participated in a 2-day active shooter training.

Photo courtesy of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office

The training was created by experienced law enforcement and military veterans to help prepare these trainees for anything.