UPDATE: Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of Rayville man

UPDATE (8:30PM 1/7/20) — Family members say Island was a good man to the community and helped out whenever he was needed.

“He was a good person. He helped do things with his kids. That’s all I know. If you needed any help, just come by and he’ll help you out,” said Purvis Means, Island’s family member.

His family says they hope the case will be solved quickly and Sheriff’s can find out who killed Island.

“I’m gonna put it like this. Whoever did this needs to come forward cause that’s a shame what happened down here yesterday. That man do nothing wrong,” said Purvis.

A witness says Island was laying in the entry way of the house with the door wide open for most of Sunday night before the Sheriff’s department got the call Monday morning.

RAYVILLE, La. — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the shooting death of one man.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Earline Street around 8 AM on Monday, January 6, 2020. Deputies responded to a 911 call and when they arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of 65-year-old Charley Island, Jr., who they say died from a gunshot wound.

Island’s death has been ruled a homicide and is under investigation by the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rayville Police Department.

If you have any information about Island’s death, call the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-728-2071 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.