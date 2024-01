RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to inclement weather, schools and offices of the Richland Parish School Board will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Instruction will be online via the Richland Parish Continuous Learning Plan. Face-to-face classes are currently scheduled to resume on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

For more information, contact (318) 728-5964