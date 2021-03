FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. California officials say much of the state will be able to reopen next week to indoor activities as coronavirus case rates remain low. At the same time, more than 4 million residents with certain disabilities or health concerns become eligible for a vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office says there will be vaccine site opening this week.

According to a facebook post, Friday March 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Richardson Medical Center will be vaccinating people at the Rayville Civic Center.

Organizers say you must be at least 16-years-old and older to get the vaccine.

They say reservations are needed. If you wish to you you need to schedule an appointment at (318) 728-8314.