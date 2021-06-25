Richland Parish man arrested for numerous charges including drugs and attempted murder

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of Wednesday June 23, deputies from the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call, and upon arrival, they heard signs of a possible struggle inside the home.

Per the report, when deputies made it inside the home, they found a female victim who had been beaten and stomped on, lying on the ground. They immediately transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment, and placed 41-year-old Dominick Barnett under arrest.

While investigating the home, deputies reportedly could smell marijuana in the home and obtained a search warrant. Upon searching the home, they found multiple pounds of Ecstacy pills, over one pound of Oxycodone pills, 12.2 Ounces of Cocaine, 1.8 ounces of Crack Cocaine, over eight ounces of marijuana, 2 pistols, and over $6,000 in cash.

Barnett was arrested and booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center on a total bond of $283,500 on the following charges: