RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 20, 2023, the Richland Parish Library will host a Pizza Pig Out at the Fox’s Pizza Den in Rayville, from 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM. The event will include a book sale, bake sale and a raffle drawing to help benefit the Friends of the Richland Parish Library.

Photo courtesy of the Richland Parish Library

For more information, contact the Richland Parish Library at 318-728-4806.