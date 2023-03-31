RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Richland Parish Library will host painting workshops at the Rayville, Delhi and Mangham branches.

The schedule of the workshops is listed below:

  • April 13, 2023, at Rayville branch
  • May 11, 2023, at Delhi branch
  • June 8, 2023, at Mangham branch
  • July 13, 2023, at Rayville branch
  • August 10, 2023, at Delhi branch
  • September 14, 2023, at Mangham branch
  • October 12, 2023, at Rayville branch
  • November 9, 2023, at Delhi branch
  • December 14, 2023, at Mangham branch

All workshops will take place at 6:30 PM. There will be a fee of $25 per person per session. For more information contact 318-248-2493.