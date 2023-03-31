RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Richland Parish Library will host painting workshops at the Rayville, Delhi and Mangham branches.

The schedule of the workshops is listed below:

April 13, 2023, at Rayville branch

May 11, 2023, at Delhi branch

June 8, 2023, at Mangham branch

July 13, 2023, at Rayville branch

August 10, 2023, at Delhi branch

September 14, 2023, at Mangham branch

October 12, 2023, at Rayville branch

November 9, 2023, at Delhi branch

December 14, 2023, at Mangham branch

All workshops will take place at 6:30 PM. There will be a fee of $25 per person per session. For more information contact 318-248-2493.