RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Richland Parish Library will host painting workshops at the Rayville, Delhi and Mangham branches.
The schedule of the workshops is listed below:
- April 13, 2023, at Rayville branch
- May 11, 2023, at Delhi branch
- June 8, 2023, at Mangham branch
- July 13, 2023, at Rayville branch
- August 10, 2023, at Delhi branch
- September 14, 2023, at Mangham branch
- October 12, 2023, at Rayville branch
- November 9, 2023, at Delhi branch
- December 14, 2023, at Mangham branch
All workshops will take place at 6:30 PM. There will be a fee of $25 per person per session. For more information contact 318-248-2493.