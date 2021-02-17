Richland Parish food box distribution has been rescheduled

According to a press release, tomorrow’s food box from the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana most commonly known as the “50 lbs. box” will be rescheduled to next Thursday, February 25.

Friday’s food box from Food for Family’s / Catholic Charities commonly known as the “Cheese-Box” will be rescheduled to a later time.

Catholic Charities says there is not a current set rescheduled date for delivering the “Cheese-Box”.

These reason for rescheduling these food boxes is due to the inclement weather set forth by the winter storm.