Richland Parish crash claims life of Bastrop man

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — A single-vehicle crash on Wednesday night claimed the life of a Bastrop man, Louisiana State Police say.

According to LSP Troop F, the crash happened shortly before 8:20 PM Wednesday night on I-20 just west of Delhi.

The investigation revealed that a 2001 Dodge Ram, driven by 62-year-old Roger May, was heading west on I-20 when, for reasons under investigation, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a bridge overpass. After hitting the overpass, the vehicle crossed both lanes and then into the grass median.

May, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample has been taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.