UPDATE: According to Chief Roy Williams of the Delhi Police Department, a physical altercation took place inside Delhi High School on August 16, 2023, and shots were fired. Chief Williams confirmed with KTVE that no one was injured during the incident.

Authorities will continue surveillance on the school and students will be released to their parents/guardians. Authorities also confirmed that the school will have a heavy police presence on August 17, 2023, to secure the area.

DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently at Delhi High School due to a possible disturbance. Officials have not released any information at this time.

