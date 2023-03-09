RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On March 9, 2023, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, Louisiana State Parks and elected officials opened the new Conference Center at Black Bear Golf Club in Delhi, La.

The facility is located within Poverty Point State Park next to Black Bear Gold Club Course Pro Shop. The state park includes a marina and boat launch, fishing piers, beach, picnic area, water playground and nature trails.

Additionally, Lt. Governor Nungesser announced plans for a 60-acre tract of land recently acquired by Louisiana State Parks with a goal to develop a new state of the art visitor center, built to UNESCO World Heritage Site standards adjacent to Poverty Point World Heritage Site in Pioneer, La.