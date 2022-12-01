STRONG, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Strong High School in Strong, Ark., is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house on December 13, 2022, for STAR Academy. STAR Academy is a “school within a school” program that helps students typically in the middle school and high school range who have failed one or more classes.

The ribbon cutting and open house will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Strong High School. Programming for the academy is made possible by the Strong-Huttig School District, Arkansas River Educational Service Cooperative, and NOLA Education.