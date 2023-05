RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, a reception will be held at the Ruston High School auditorium to give people an opportunity to thank 5 long-term staff members who are retiring after many years at RHS.

Photo courtesy of Ruston High School

The event is from 3:45 PM to 5:00 PM. The teachers have 138 years of collective teaching experience, 121 of which were spent at Ruston High School.